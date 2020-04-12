Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Shina Olukolu, on Sunday confirmed the death of one Moshood Oladokun, fondly called Ekugbemi, who was alleged to have been a leader of a notorious cult group, terrorising the city of Ibadan.

The police boss also said two persons had been arrested in connection with the development and investigation had been launched into the killing of Ekugbemi to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the death and those behind the killing with a view to bringing them to justice.

The deceased, who was said to have been buried on Sunday was said to have been stabbed to death on Saturday during a bloody clash with a rival group at Olunde area of Ibadan, in Oluyole local government.

Ekugbemi, who was reportedly released from Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan recently, after he completed a jail term, was said to have belonged to one of the groups – One Million Boys, the Indomie Boys and Abe Igi Boys, that have been terrorising Ibadan, especially the inner parts of the city, including Born Photo, Foko, Isale-Osi, and Popoyemoja.

The groups, as gathered, were linked to land grabbing and supremacy battle that had led to bloody clashes that had claimed many lives, and left many people injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

When the commissioner of police in the state, on Sunday, visited Olukolu, the scene of the bloody clash that claimed Ekugbemi’s life, the atmosphere at Sokenu in Olunde area was tense as most of the residents looked worried based on the incident.

The building in which Ekugbemi lived was vandalised and broken bottle littered the premsis.

Many of the residents that spoke with the Olukolu, who led other senior officers of Oyo State police command to the scene, described the incident as disheartening, adding that they never witnessed such since they moved to the area.

According to them, the crisis started when Ekugbemi was attacked by members of a rival group that invaded the area to demand royalty from a landlord, who was about to roof his building in the neighbourhood.

Olukolu, however, solicited the support and cooperation of the residents on the investigation to apprehend those behind the mayhem.