Foluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State police command has confirmed the death of a woman, who was trapped when a building collapsed at Onipasan area, behind Oluyoro Hospital, Ibadan, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, made the confirmation to journalists when contacted on Sunday.

The building was said to have caved in suddenly and trapped the unidentified woman, and she was reportedly brought out of the rubble of the bungalow a dead person

The authorities of Ibadan North East Local Government were said to have taken an excavator to the scene of the building collapse for rescue operation, which was said to have led to the evacuation of the dead woman.

Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Fatai Owoseni, had assured the people that efforts would be made by the state government and other security agents to rescue the trapped victim, and prevent loss of life in the incident.