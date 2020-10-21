The police in Kano State have said no death was recorded during Tuesday’s protest in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

The police, however, said that 15 vehicles were destroyed by the protesters even as they denied that the protest had anything to do with the #EndSARS agitations.

Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, claimed that a group of people demanding food and employment staged the protest. He said, of the 15 vehicles destroyed, seven were burnt and eight vandalised, while shops were looted and destroyed by the protesters. He said a suspect was arrested while shooting during the protest.

“We met with their representatives, we understand that they have two camps with each claiming leadership of the group. They are not #EndSARS protesters, they are demanding for employment, food and other things. We have deployed police personnel to protect lives and property in the state,” he said.

He said that investigation had commenced into the matter and warned that the police would not condone acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the state.

Sani called on the people to go about their normal businesses and provide credible information on miscreants to the police.