An explosion, suspected to be from an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), on Sunday night, occurred in Kabala West area of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, yesterday, in Kaduna.

“The explosion is suspected to be from an IED; there is no casualty recorded in the incident. There was nobody in the building when it exploded. It happened on Sunday night, around 21.45pm.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The anti-bomb squad has been deployed to the scene to analyse the particles we got from the place,’’ he said.

Jalige promised that details of findings would be made available after investigation.