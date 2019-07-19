Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto state have confirmed fresh attack on some villages in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State by suspected armed bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the attack to journalists in Sokoto on Thursday.

He said the attack took place in Dan Tatsako village, adding that the number of casualties could not be ascertained. However, sources contacted by our correspondent said no fewer than 20 persons were killed in the attack.

A source in the local government confirmed that the assailants arrived in the villages at night armed with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

He added that more than 20 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed.

“Many others have fled their homes to seek refuge in nearby communities within Goronyo and Isa local government areas of the state,” the source said.

The local government is the latest in various attacks perpetrated by suspected bandits who have been terrorising the state. Rabbah, Isa and Sabin Birnin were among the LGAs so far attacked by the assailants.