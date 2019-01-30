Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Barely three days after the abduction of seven people in Zamfara State, the police command has confirmed the kidnapping of 13 people in Majema community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

However, a source said 26 people were kidnapped during the raid by gunmen in a deadly operation on Monday night. The victims included a new bride and some nursing mothers.

Police public relations officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said, in the early hours of January 28, hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers stormed Majema with a view to cause mayhem and breakdown of law and order in the community.

“On the spur of the moment, combined teams of the police/military and Civilian JTF stationed in Zurmi responded promptly and repelled the attack. As a result, the attackers were forced to beat a retreat back to Dumburum Forest. Sadly enough, 13 persons were later discovered to have been kidnapped by the attackers,” he said.

Shehu said the command, in its efforts to ensure the successful rescue of the victims, has dispatched a search-and-rescue team to complement the efforts of the joint security team currently combing the bush extensively.

However, according to a witness, 26 people were kidnapped.

Falalu Ashafa Zurmi said the bandits, who stormed the community in their dozens, took his mother, wife, two of his younger brothers and his housekeeper during the raid.

He added that the bandits also shot one of his neighbours, Malam Sidi Abdulsalam, in his hand and abducted two of his wives and two daughters.