The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of six persons in Rijana village along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Sep. 7.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said in a press statement issued on Monday in Kaduna that two of the victims were however abandoned by the bandits.

According to him, the kidnappers who were in military uniform intercepted a commercial bus registered ABJ 905 XC around 11:30pm at a point near Rijana and took away the victims.

“Patrol teams within the axis were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums as a result of which one Rofiat Tijjani, aged 17, and one other person, both of Tudunwada Kaduna, were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape.

“Both victims were taken to the Rijana police station alongside the vehicle.

“Efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the criminals,” Sabo said.(NAN)