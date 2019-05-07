Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police in Borno State have confirmed the kidnap of a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) and a pastor in the state early last month.

The corps member, Abraham Amuta, of batch B, stream 1, serving in Maiduguri and Pastor Oyeleke of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) were reportedly abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. They were abducted in early April, on their way to Chibok Local Government Area for evangelism and distribution of relief materials from the church to victims of insurgency in the area.

“I just heard about the kidnap that has occurred since April 9. It is unfortunate that nobody has officially reported the matter to the police. Neither the NYSC nor the church reported it but we have raised a team to investigate the matter to unravel what actually happened and how it occurred,” the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, told Daily Sun.

Amuta and Oyeleke were said to be part of a team raised by the Living Church in Maiduguri to deliver relief materials to victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Chibok Local Government Area. However, they too became victims of the insurgency as they were abducted by suspected Boko Haram members.