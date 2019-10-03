Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has officially confirmed the abduction of six girls and two teachers from a private school, Engravers College, in Kakau Gida village of Chikun Local Government Area of the northwestern state.

Kidnapping has become a rampant occurence in parts of Chikun, with just a few of the cases receiving public attention, and large ransoms reportedly being paid with or without the involvement of the police.

Police spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo in a confirmation statement on Thursday said that armed men stormed the school at about 3:10 amThursday morning and whisked away the eight people to an unknown destination.

That statement read in part:

“The command received information through DPO Toll Gate that, in the early hours of today 03/10/2019 at about 03:10hrs, some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun L.G.A and took away two staff of the college and six female students to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of that information, the command immediately mobilised a combined team of Anti-kidnapping, SARS, and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

“IGP’s Intelligent Respond team (IRT) has been contacted for technical support.

“The command, therefore, is using this opportunity to reiterate its call on all the private school proprietors within the state to liaise with their nearest police formation and promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of ugly incidents.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, Ali Aji Janga, is assuring the public that the command is doing everything possible to secure the release of all the victims unhurt.

“He equally called on the good people of the state not to relent in giving the police prompt and useful information at all times.”