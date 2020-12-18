From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command Friday confirmed the abduction of the Eje of Ankpa , Alh Shuaibu Usman

Usman who was appointed to act as Eje Of Ankpa pending the appointment of a substantive chief was this Friday morning at about 5:30am kidnapped by gunmen while entering the Mosque

Alh Shaibu Usman abductors are yet to make any contact with the family, but the Commissioner of Police said the Police have cordoned all entry and exits point into the State, with the view to rescuing the Traditional Rulers.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers had laid ambush at the mosque before the abduction and zoomed off immidiately with the Traditional Ruler to yet to be ascertained destination.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts is on to ensure that the traditional ruler is secured safely.

According to him, ” The State Government is working with security agencies to ensure his release.

The Kogi State Government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide, he said