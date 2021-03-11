Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State police command, yesterday, confirmed the kidnap of two students and a staff of the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management in Edo State.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded the institution located at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state and reportedly abducted three persons.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, said that the police are doing everything possible to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

“I also heard about the incident since yesterday night. It is true there was kidnapping, and the police are on the trail of the kidnappers who are fully armed.

“Three persons were kidnapped, one is a staff while the other two are students”, he said.