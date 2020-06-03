Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State police command has confirmed that a 300-level student of the University of Jos was kidnapped on Tuesday night at the Federal College of Land Resource Technology, Jos, Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed that the female student, who was identify as Helen was abducted at about 8pm on Tuesday.

Ubah noted that the command was making frantic effort to track down the gunmen and rescue the female student alive.

“It is true that a student of the University of Jos was kidnapped on Tuesday at the Staff Quarters of Federal Collage of Land Resource Technology, in Kuru, Jos, we are working to rescue her alive.”

A student of the institution who spoke to Daily Sun said the gunmen invaded the staff quarters at about 8:30pm on Tuesday when Helen and her mother were about to go to bed.

The student who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen took the student away leaving her parents in despair.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had not established contact with the family to demand ransome.