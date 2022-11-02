From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have confirmed the kidnapping of over 40 farmers, including 21 children, at a farm in Mai Ruwa community of Faskari Local Government Area.

Reports said the incident occurred last Sunday but confirming the abduction on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer at the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said that 21 of the victims are children aged between 15 and 18 years.

According to him, “yes, we got the report and we are working to rescue them.

“The children among them are 21, between 15 and 18 years.

“The terrorists are demanding a N30 million ransom or direct discussion with the owner of the farm where the victims worked, according to sources in Faskari and Funtua, the victims’ communities.

According to one of the sources, “the owner of the farm was not around when the kidnappers struck.

“The farm was under one of his staff. When the victims were kidnapped, they reached out to some parents for the ransom but they suddenly called to say they would not accept anything less than the mentioned ransom or direct access to the owner of the farm.

“They said they had made their investigations and they found out that the owner of the farm is very rich.”