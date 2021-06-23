From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the kidnapping of a village head in Ibadan, Chief Tafa Apanpa, and his wife on Tuesday evening by gunmen.

The village head and his wife, according to reports, were abducted at Araromi village, Bakatari, which is a boundary community between Oyo and Ogun States.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying adequate efforts have emplaced to secure the release of the victims.

‘The incident happened very late on Tuesday, 22nd of June, 2021 at Araro village. Efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and as well apprehend the abductors, please,’ the spokesman said,

Meanwhile, a commercial motorcyclist and the two passengers he carried were on Wednesday morning crushed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by a truck carrying bottled soft drinks.

The three persons that lost their lives to the road accident that occurred at Total Garden, Ibadan, comprised two males and a female. But two other persons also sustained varying degrees of injury during the accident.

Eyewitness account revealed that some tyres of the truck went over the three passengers that died and government officials has to use shovel to remove their remains from the tarred road.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Winifred Chukwurah, confirmed the incident, saying five people were involved in the accident.

According to her, ‘the fault was brake failure according to the report. The number of persons involved was five persons. Three male adults and two female adults. And then, two people were injured. While three persons were killed, two males and one female.’