Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed an attack on Gangara village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area where no fewer than 22 people were reportedly killed.

The attack, according to reports, was perpetrated on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar M Sadiq, who confirmed the attack, promised to give more details on the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that the bandits arrived at the village and started shooting sporadically, killing people on sight and razing down several properties.

Eyewitness accounts say the attackers arrived on no fewer than 150 motorcycles, each carrying three armed men.

Some of the villagers were said to have sustained gunshot injuries, with scores of them still unaccounted for.