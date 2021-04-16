From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three police officers who were on duty at the Nwezenyi axis of Abakaliki, the state capital.

Gunmen had, Wednesday night, attacked the officers at their duty post and shot three of them at close range.

The affected officers were later confirmed dead at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki, Thursday afternoon, added that the assailants equally set the police operational vehicle ablaze.

She explained that the incident happened at about 7:30pm in the midst of a downpour.

Odah said the officers had stopped the assailants who disguised as mourners conveying a dead body for burial when they opened fire on them.

She, however, disclosed that the command had arrested two suspects in connection with a series of attacks on police officers in the state, adding that the suspects were already helping the command in it’s investigation.

Narrating the incident, Odah said: “According to them, some people in disguise were moving in a convoy as if they were going for a burial. They were moving with motorcycles; three motorcycles in the front, three tricycles and two Siena buses following them.

“In the process of checking them, they opened fire and killed three policemen at the checkpoint. They also set the police van ablaze.”