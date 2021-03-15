Six persons were reportedly killed on Saturday when gunmen raided a farming settlement in Wasinmi village, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State. The six persons were suspected herders.

Osun State Police Public Relations (PPRO), SP. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Sunday. Opalola said the incident happened late Saturday night and that those killed were members of the same family.

The PPRO, who noted that police had commenced investigation, said that the perpetrators of the evil act would be brought to justice. She said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had moved to the village with detectives, hunting the perpetrators of the act.