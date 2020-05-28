The police in Kwara have confirmed the killing of a boy in an attack on Erubu community in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state by suspected cultists.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, saying the attack took place on Tuesday.

Okasanmi also said that the command had commenced discreet investigation into the incident.

NAN learnt that the suspected cultists stormed the community on Tuesday night in search of a member of a rival group.

A source said that the assailants shot sporadically in the community when they could not locate their target, causing panic among the residents who ran helter skelter for safety.

The source, who craved anonymity, said that the assailants shot the boy who was returning to the community with his mother, oblivious of the attack.

The victim’s mother, who was described as a petty trader, was said to be returning from a market when the incident happened.

It was further learnt that the woman and her son, on sighting the armed cultists wearing masks, took to their heels.

They were said to have been chased by the suspects to where they hid themselves.

“They were dragged out of their hiding place and the boy was shot at close range in spite of pleas that he was not a member of any cult group.

“All efforts to save the boy was said to have failed because he lost too much blood,” the source said.

The boy was reported to have died on the way to a private hospital in the area.

It was also learnt that another boy in the community was hit by a stray bullet while urinating in front of his residence.

Residents of the community, which had been in a mourning since the incident happened, described the deceased as “gentle and respectful.” (NAN)