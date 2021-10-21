From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state police command have confirmed the killing of some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Arochukwu by soldiers.

Multiple sources said members of the IPOB were today’s morning in a procession, jubilating the appearance in court of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who they believed had died while in DSS custody.

It was gathered that during the procession, the pro Biafra group members were confronted by soldiers who attempted to disperse them.

Unconfirmed report say in the process, five of the IPOB members where shot dead.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Confirming the incident however, Abia state Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede said it were three IPOB members that were killed.

According to the CP in a statement, members of the pro Biafra group numbering about 50 had attacked the solders with guns and machetes.

The soldiers made a counter attack and three of the hoodlums were neutralized during the exchange of firing.

“The superior firing power of the soldiers made the hoodlums to disperse. As at now, effort has been intensified to track down the fleeing hoodlums.”

She urged members of the public to report anyone with bullet wound to the nearest Police station or any law enforcement agent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .