From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Police command, yesterday, confirmed that an officer attached to the Abaomege Police station, in Onicha local government area of the state, was killed by gunmen during an attack on the station on Saturday.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen had attacked the station on Saturday night, during which they killed one of the officers on duty and injured one other officer.

Police Spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists, in Abakaliki, yesterday, added that the injured officer had been hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in Abakaliki, for treatment.

She said the Command had commenced investigation into the incident, with a view to arresting the perpetrators.

Odah appealed to members of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, to volunteer such information to the command without delay.

She assured that the command will ensure the protection of lives and property of the people of the state.

She said: “Yes, the command has received a report on the attack. Unfortunately, one of our men was killed during the attack. The incident occurred last night in Abaomege. One of our men on duty also sustained injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, in Abakaliki. Investigation is ongoing.”