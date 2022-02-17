The Police in Akwa Ibom have confirmed the killing of Chief Bassey Emah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“We received report that gunmen killed Emah,’’ SP Odiko Macdon, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Uyo.

Emah was shot dead on Sunday.

The police spokesman said that investigation into the killing had begun and gave the assurance that the perpetrators would be fished out to face justice.

“Investigation is ongoing; in no distance time, I believe that the perpetrators will be brought to book,’’ Macdon said.

Reacting, Sen. Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East) in a statement urged the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Akpan, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, described the killing of Emah as “one killing too many.’’

“Without leaning on any conspiracy theory, I hereby charge the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, do all within their powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding the needless killing,’’ he said.

The senator regretted that the killing of Emah would deprive his family of sustainable means of livelihood.(NAN)