From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state police command has confirmed the killing of two of their men by unknown gunmen in the state.

The two policemen were said to have been gunned down at a checkpoint in the evening of Tuesday at Urua Inyang, the headquarters of Ika Local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen, who came on several motorcycles,opened fire of the policemen forcing some of them (policemen) to run for their lives.

The hoodlums then took away police rifles and burnt down their van.

Inimfon Silas, a journalist, who hails from the local government, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said; “The armed hoodlums on several motorcycles stormed the checkpoint and shot the two officers dead while others fled, leaving the hoodlums to seize their riffles and set patrol the van ablaze.”

Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, was already in Ika for an-on-the-spot assessment of the attack.

“We are in Ika, trying to gather more facts about the incident”, Macdon said, adding that he would be in a better position to give details after the visit,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police and the entire Police community in the state were saddened by the several attacks against security operatives in the last few months.

The latest killing brings to five policemen killed in the line of duty in Akwa Ibom by gunmen while four others are missing in the recent times.

Only last month, three policemen including a chief superintendent, were killed in Essien Udim local government area. The incident prompted a joint military operation which invaded the affected communities with a view to flush out the hoodlums.