From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the brutal killing of a 300-level student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Jennifer Anthony, by assailants suspected to be ritualists in a hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

The incident allegedly occured on New Year day in a yet to be identified hotel along Zaria Road, Jos. Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, told Daily Sun that the command received a distress call in respect to the crime and swiftly went into action to unmask the perpetrators.

The late Jennifer was said to have been missing since December 30, 2021 and her body was discovered on 1 January, 2022.

The deceased who was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Jos was said to have been found dead with her eyes plunged out.

The killing which is suspected to have been carried out by suspected ritualists who allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes. The PPRO, said the State Commissioner of Police, has directed operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

Ogaba said the CP has also held a meeting with all hotels operators in the state and introduced new techniques of identifying crimes around their vicinities.

“we are aware of the incident involving the Student and investigation has since commenced with a view to identifying and arresting the perpetrators.

Effort to get the university management and Student Union Government (SUG) was not successful as they were not responding to phone calls as at the time of filing this report.