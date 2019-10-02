Policemen in Rivers State yesterday shot dead a notorious kidnapper, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer.

According to the state police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, Brown was killed during a sting operation launched by the police to apprehend the deceased.

“Ekweme Brown, aka Lucifer, was killed by men of Operation Sting, in a sting operation led by ACP Shem Evans. Brown is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East West Road in the state,” he said.

Omoni said the police command had declared the deceased wanted following intelligence that fingered him as mastermind of several abductions on the road. He said the alleged notorious kidnapper hails from Egamini Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers and the community has been thrown into wild jubilation following announcement of his death.