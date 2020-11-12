Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State has confirmed the murder of one Kingsley Obasi by gunmen in Abakaliki on Wednesday night.

The deceased until his tragic murder was a legislative assistant to the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Obasi Odefa.

Daily Sun gathered that Kingsley was trailed and killed Wednesday night in Abakaliki while on his way to his house after the close of work.

One of his friends and colleague, Mr Thomas Eluu, who is the legislative aide to the Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Afikpo North West, Mr Kingsley Ikoro, confirmed the killing on his Facebook wall Wednesday night.

He said: ‘My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be a legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker shot dead today by unknown men.’

Daily Sun further gathered that the legislative assistant was killed by suspected armed robbers who also made away with his bag containing money, his wedding invitation cards and other valuables.

A member of his family who spoke to Daily Sun in Abakaliki Thursday morning confirmed the death, describing the incident as a robbery gone wrong.

The family source who pleaded for anonymity said: ‘Yes, he was the one. I don’t think it was politically motivated. I think it I case of robbery gone bad. The armed robbers accosted him and collected his bags containing his wedding invitation cards. As the robbers we’re about to move, he was said to be shouting “it is armed robbers oo. It is armed robbers ooo” then they shot him.’

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abakaliki said the police was already investigating the matter.

Odah vowed that the police would get to the root of the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.