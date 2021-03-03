From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the assassination of Chief Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of former Governor Gabriel Suswam, and his aide by yet to be identified gunmen in Anyii, Logo Local Government Area, on Tuesday evening.

Governor Samuel Ortom, reacting to the news, has vowed that the killers of the two men would not escape justice.

Commissioner of Police Audu Madaki in a statement signed by police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene disclosed that Suswam and his aide, who has been identified as Mr Solomon, were shot and killed opposite Suswam’s residence at Elohim Plaza, Anyii.

‘On 2/3/2021 at about 1930 hrs information was received that while Dr Terkura Suswam and his aide Mr Solomon sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza Anyii to supervise repairs at the said plaza, yet to be identified gunmen who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle attacked and shot him and his aide,’ the police report said.

‘A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyii Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. Corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

‘While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served.’

Anene stated that Anyii town has been cordoned by additional police teams deployed to assist the Division to nip this crime.

Governor Samuel Ortom, meanwhile, has said that the killers of Chief Suswam must be apprehended and brought to justice.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, promised that his administration would give security operatives maximum support to ensure that the killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to the face consequences of their action.

‘Governor Ortom stresses that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals and gives assurance that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the state won’t go unpunished,’ the statement read.

‘He sympathises with Senator Suswam and the rest of the family as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Chief Terkura Suswam.

‘The governor prays that God grants the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.’