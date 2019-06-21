Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Professor Emmanuel Amadi, of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Professor Amadi, until his death, was of the Department of Microbiology of the institution.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the deceased died on Wednesday.Omoni said the killers were armed robbers, and that it was after the deceased had recognised one of the bandits that they perfected their mission. He said: “We can confirm the sad incident of the murder of Professor E.N. Amadi of the Rivers State University. Professor Amadi was murdered on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at about 0400 hours, when armed robbers attacked his house.

“He was able to identify one of them and because he was able to identify one of them, they came back and hit him with a rod they were holding and the man fainted.

“His younger brother, Loveday Amadi, rushed him to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where he gave up the ghost. It was after then, that they came to us to officially lodge a complaint at the Rumuolumeni Police Station about the incident. “Our men immediately went to the hospital to identify the corpse. As we speak, the corpse has been deposited in the mortuary,” Omoni confirmed.

He added that investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police to unravel the circumstances and brain behind the lecturer’s murder.