From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Police Command Thursday confirmed that a young girl selling at a beer parlour in Kabba has lost her life with many injured following an explosion suspected to be from a cooking gas.

The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday night which caused serious stir in the ancient town.

The police in a statement signed by the Police public relations officer , Willy Aya said it

received report of an explosion at a drinking joint called Labi bear parlour beside Lewu junction, Kabba suspected to be Gas Explosion.

The statement reads; “Immediately, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Edward Egbuka deployed teams of personnel from Police Mobile Force, Quick Response Unit as well as conventional Officers to the scene along with the Military personnel to control access and evacuate the victims to Hospital. Normalcy has been restored in the area.

“During the process, one Aisha who was injured by the explosion and evacuated to the hospital with others injured, later died with others receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police directed Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation to commence investigation into the incident along with the personnel of the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD) to unravel the cause of the explosion.

‘The Commissioner of Police urges members of the public to go about their lawful business while reiterating the Command’s level of commitment in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring safety of lives and property” the statement added.

