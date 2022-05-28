From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed, four injured while five houses were burnt in a fresh crisis that erupted in parts of the state capital on Saturday.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mohammed Wakil, made available to journalists in Saturday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that the Commissioner Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has appealed for calm saying normalcy has been restored in the affected areas.

He disclosed that at about 10:00 pm on Friday, there was a distress call of skirmishes at Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan kusu.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbances emanate following a rivalry amongst the youths of Anguwan Taya, and Yalwan Tsakani which extended to other parts of Yelwa,” the statement disclosed.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“As a result, five houses were set ablaze, four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and one was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, police operatives comprising Tactical teams, Mobile Police Force, Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and Quick intervention Unit(QIU) swiftly responded to the distress and brought the situation under control.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Visibility Patrols are still ongoing to maintain peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected area as well as the Bauchi metropolis”

Sanda, the statement added, has ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly acts to justice.

“The CP further appeals to the general public for calm and to go about their lawful business as normalcy had since been restored in the affected area, ” it concluded.

Our Correspondent reports that the Yelwa crisis is coming a week after houses and shops were razed and several people, including a clergy, were injured in Katanga community in Warji Local Government Area over blasphemy.

Governor Bala Mohammed had visited Katanga and appealed to the Muslim and Christian communities to ensured peace reign.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

But renewed tension built on Friday as fears and anxiety engulfed Kagadama and environs following rumours of impending crisis between Muslims and Christians.

Recall that several houses, places of worship and shops were razed and many lost their lives in 2007 when crisis engulfed Yelwan Kagadama and environs.

The then Isa Yuguda administration set a committee headed by Tanko Dutse to rebuild several structures that were destroyed.

Many shop owners hurriedly closed as they ran for safety on Friday night as the rumours gained ground.

A resident of Kusu confirmed to our Correspondent that they heard several gunshots in the area in t he early houses of Saturday.

Another resident from YelwaTsakani said gunshots were heard throughout the night.

Many residents fled to the Yelwa Police Division barracks along Bauchi Dass road to take refuge. Our Correspondent was told that the houses set ablaze belonged to some people who fled.

Residents of Kusu disclosed that three young men had been hospitalised following gunshot injuries.

A source said many also received gunshots injuries in Yelwa Tsakani area.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the crisis.

Heavy presence of police was seen in the affected area as tension mounts.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .