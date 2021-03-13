From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State police command on Saturday confirmed the recovery of decomposing bodies of two brothers in Abraka, a university community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery, gave the names of the deceased as Kelvin Izakpa, 10, and Fega Izakpa, 7, adding that they were the sons of late Meshach Izakpa, and we’re staying with their mother before their disappearance.

Edafe said the bodies were found in an abandoned Honda car with registration number AG 815 BKW parked on the path way of the house of one Eniku Aghogho Tayo, 35.

He said Tayo who is now in police custody, resides in Warri, adding that he is the owner of the abandoned vehicle that has also be impounded. Edafe further confirmed the arrest of two persons including Monday Ofomukoro and Prince Akpojaro with 50 wraps and two unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

He said their arrest followed a raid on black spots on Macaver Street, Warri, adding that Ofomukoro confessed to have been dealing in such substance for some years now.

DSP Edafe said operatives also raised another black spot at Panapina by NPA in Warri, where a suspected cultist, one Ebi Anda was arrested with some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium-size nylon bag compartments, and about 50 pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe, two daggers.