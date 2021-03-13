From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the recovery of decomposing corpses of two brothers in Abraka, a university community in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Acting police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the recovery, gave the names of the deceased as Kelvin Izakpa, 10 years and Fega Izakpa, 7 years, adding that they were the sons of late Meshach Izakpa and were staying with their mother before their disappearance.

Edafe said the corpses were found in an abandoned Honda River car with registration number AG 815 BKW, parked at the pathway to the house of one Eniku Aghogho Tayo, 35 years.

He said Tayo, who is now in police custody, resides in Warri, adding that he is the owner of the abandoned vehicle that has also be impounded. Edafe further confirmed the arrest of two persons, including Monday Ofomukoro and Prince Akpojaro, with 50 wraps and two unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

He said their arrest followed a raid on black spots at Macaver street, Warri, adding that Ofomukoro confessed to being a long time dealer in the illicit substances.

DSP Edafe said operatives also raised another black spot at Panapina by NPA in Warri, where a suspected cultist, one Ebi Anda, was arrested with some quantity of suspected Indian Hemp in about three medium-sized plastic bag compartments, and about fifty pieces of razler wraps, one battle axe, two daggers.

He said one Gbobobo Obaro was nabbed while snatching the phones of two supposed passengers around Morogun axis, also in Warri.

Edafe said two Android phones were recovered from him, saying that upon interrogation, ‘his confession led to the arrest of the receiver, one Sani Amadu of Igbudu market. Both suspects are currently being investigated.’