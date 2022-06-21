From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Kidnapped former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA) now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Ahmed Toro has been released.

Police confirmed Toro was released alongside two others who were kidnapped in Nassarawa State.

The trio, Sani Ahmed Toro, Garba Ila and Isa Jaa were said to be at an undisclosed health facility receiving treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed that they had been released but could not give further details.

Toro and the two others were released at about 5 am on Tuesday and are in good health..

Our Correspondent could not verify if ransom was paid before their release.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded for the sum of N150m as ransom.

Meanwhile, three days after their abduction by gunmen, the Village Head of Zira in Toro Local Government Area, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh have also been freed.

The release was confirmed by the Bauchi state Police Command through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

“Today, Village Head of Zirya and his Son have regain freedom, and both of them are in good health condition,” he wrote

He however did not give further details of the release promising to give details as they emerged.

The Village Head and his son were abducted at gunpoint by unidentified gunmen who later demanded for an undisclosed amount of money as ransom. It could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid before their release late Monday night.

