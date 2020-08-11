The Bayelsa Police Command is intensifying efforts to arrest kidnappers of one Dr Eleweremi Samuel in Yenagoa.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday by SP Asinmi Butswat, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

“It will be recalled that Samuel was Kidnapped at his residence on Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, on July 22, 2020, by unknown gunmen.

“Operatives of the police command are on the trail of the kidnappers.

” A suspect believed to be behind the kidnap was arrested on Aug. 2, 2020, he is now under interrogation in police custody.

“It is believed that the arrest of this suspect mounted pressure on the hoodlums, forcing them to release the victim on Aug. 8, 2020,” the spokesman said. (NAN)