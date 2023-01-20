From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria police force, Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the abduction of six pupils by unknown gunmen of Local Government Education Authority in Alwaza village in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the abduction, Police Public Relations Officer in the state ,DSP Ramhan Nansel in a WhatsApp message to Saturday sun explained that the children are of the ages between six and eight years kidnapped on their way to school at about seven o’clock in the morning Friday.

According Nansel, a joint patrol team comprising Police and military personnel as well as vigilantes have been deployed to comb the bushes around the area to rescue the children from their abductors.

He further stressed that the State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba has visited the scene of the abduction to meet with the parents of the victims.