From Abel Leonard, Nasarawa

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the attempted assassination of the Ex- Commissioner of environment, Honourable Musa Ibrahim Abubakar who was alleged to be shot by gunmen Tuesday.

The police confirmed the incident via a response by the police public relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel who said “I can confirm this incident happened on 21 September 2022.

He further said Investigation has commenced as effort is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the act.” He said.

The victim, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources is also the candidate for the Nasarawa State House of Assembly election for Doma South under the New Nigeria Peoples Party,

( NNPP )

Narrating the incident on his hospital bed “I am in pains, but I want to disclose to the World that, on the 21st of this month, I went to Rukubi Town and donated relief materials including cash and other items to victims of flood disaster in my Local Government of Doma.

“After the donation, I was going back from the town to Doma when about nine gunmen opened fire on me from different directions, the bullets hit me on the front which was blocked by my GSM handset, but they shot and the bullet hit me on my elbow and back.

” 46 bullet shots hit and penetrated my car.

” The incident occurred at about 5:30pm close to Igbabo Village about 20 kilometres to Doma Local Government Headquarters.

“I suspect that the perpetrators are high profile Politicians outside my party.”

Musa Ibrahim Abubakar who holds the traditional title of Dankaden Doma said, after he was shot, he accelerated the car and lowered his head, his car stopped when it nearly reached Igbabo village.

He came down an ran towards the people calling for help.

Good Samaritans rescued him, took him on a motorcycle and rode for 20 kilometres to Doma, he was conveyed for 20 kilometres to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, ( DASH ) in Lafia, the state capital.

Musa also said he is thankful for the first aid by the people who used a cloth to tie him because of the blood he was losing.

Three bullets was removed from me at DASH, 2 AK rifle bullets from my ribs and one metal ball from his back.

He added that he stayed three days at the Intensive Care Unit of DASH, but ran away to an undisclosed location adding that Doctors have detected another bullet below his ribs and he needs to undergo another surgery.

When contacted, the Executive Chairman of Doma Local Government, Architect Ahmad Sarki Usman said, ” When the news broke, I was shocked to hear of gunmen attacking people, especially at the peak of election, we are peace loving people who do politics without bitterness.

” I can confirm to you that the matter has been reported to the Police authories.”