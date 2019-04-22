Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two robbery suspects by a mob action at Arikona Filing station road, Biogbolo, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat said angry residents had attacked the robbery suspects killing two, injuring one while two escaped.

He disclosed that locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects and the injured suspect who is in the custody of the police has offered useful information that is helping in investigations.

The five robbery suspects that specialize in robbing people around Erepa/ Otiotio and Ayakpo School junction had attempted to rob one man of the N1000 in his pocket. The man reportedly raised an alarm which attracted people from the Hausa quarters and a mob descended on the robbery suspects with planks and stones.

In the ensuing melee, two of the robbery suspects sensing that they the mob meant business shot managed to escape while three were critically injured. By the time a detachment of policemen came, two of the suspects had died while the police were able to rescue one.

He was said to have been moved to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) where he is being treated and has undergone preliminary interrogation and provided useful information to the police.

A resident of the area who identified himself simply as Thompson said the crime rate is high in Yenagoa and residents have decided to take laws into their hands because the police are overwhelmed.

According to him since the Police lacked enough vehicles to respond to distress calls, residents would continue to take action against criminal elements.

“The police are trying but they lacked enough personnel and equipment. There are no vehicles and the few that are available are old which makes it difficult for them to respond to distress calls immediately. In the absence of promptness by the police, the people have decided to by dealing with the criminal elements until the police come to rescue them. We can no longer tolerate the impunity of these bandits”