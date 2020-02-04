Police Command in Adamawa on Tuesday, confirmed an attack by suspected hoodlums on Dr Umar Ardo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant during the 2019 general elections in the state.

Mr Sulaiman Nguroje, the Spokesperson of the command confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Yola.

Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police (CP) had directed all formations under the command to fish out the suspects to face the wrath of the law.

“The Command has received a report of an attack on Ardo at his residence in Karewa area in Yola North Local Government Area by some elements.

“The CP has given directive to investigate the matter, fish out the perpetrators and to be taken to Court for appropriate action,’’ Nguroje said.

He said the command would allow some criminals to underrate the relative peace being experienced in the state.

Narrating his ordeal, Dr Umar Ardo said they were holding a PDP political meeting in his house at about 3p.m. when some hoodlums numbering about 16 broke into the house.

According to him, the dangerous weapon-wielding hoodlums ordered them to stop the meeting.

“They were carrying dangerous weapons and shouting that they will not allowed us to hold the meeting.

“And before you know, they started smashing vehicles and wounded Three people.

“Upon seeing this, I immediately called the attention of the Police Commissioner and his officers responded promptly,’’ Ardo said. (NAN)