From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Nigerian Police Force, Kwara state command has confirmed the murder of a Lagos-based businessman, Biola Osundiya in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The deceased said to be in his forties, came to Kwara to spend time with his family.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 6:00 pm on Wednesday when he was trailed to one of the drinking spots beside the Kwara State Center for Art and Culture along Saw mill road,and shot at close range.

A source who spoke on the issue said the deceased was in the company of a girl who was having a conversation with some people on the phone regarding their location shortly before his assailants arrived.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on a motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still reside but recently relocated to Lagos to start a cement business”, the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development has left his family and friends devastated and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face justice.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police are still on the trail of the killers.

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business-related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now”, Okasanmi added.