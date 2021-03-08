From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a 36-year-old Bitrus Chollom by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Riyom-Kum road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed the attack and said the young was ambushed by unidentified gunmen and hack death on Sund night.

“We received the news of the killing of a young man in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state by unidentified gunmen. We have taken the photographs of the deceased and the corpse deposited at the mortuary.

“Troops have been mobilized to the area and normalcy has returned to the area. The command has also lunch investigation to unravel those behind the Killing.”