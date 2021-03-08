From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a 36-year-old Bitrus Chollom by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Riyom-Kum road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state.
The Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed the attack and said the young was ambushed by unidentified gunmen and hack death on Sund night.
“We received the news of the killing of a young man in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state by unidentified gunmen. We have taken the photographs of the deceased and the corpse deposited at the mortuary.
“Troops have been mobilized to the area and normalcy has returned to the area. The command has also lunch investigation to unravel those behind the Killing.”
Youth leader of Kum village, Mr. Tengwong Dalyop said three persons were ambushed and one was killed by the Fulani herdsmen.
He said the herders laid ambushed on the villagers on Sunday at about 9:00pm and let Bitrus Chollom death.
“The Fulani have continued attacking and killing our people without any form of provocation and in spite of security matching order by the Commissioner of Police that there should never be any form of aggression against.
“We want the Police Commissioner to honour his words by calling the Fulani leaders in the area for investigation based on the decision that was taken during a security meeting at the Police Officers Mess Jos.”
Dalyop said the deceased persons left behind his wife, Mrs Esther Bitrus and 4 children: Tiss Bitrus, 12; Peace Bitrus, 10; Obed Bitrus, 8 and Mafeng Btrus 5 year old.
