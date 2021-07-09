From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara state Police Command has confirmed the killing of 35 people in five different communities of Faru district in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State

The Command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Mohammed Shehu said joint task force comprising of Police, Army and other security agencies have been deployed to the affected areas.

“About 35 people were killed but normalcy has been restored following the deployment of security personnel to the affected communities,” he said.

An eye witness said the bandits riding on about 90 or more motorcycle stormed the villages namely Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari and Gudan-Maidawa all in Faru district of Maradun local government area and began to to shoot sporadically at anything sight.

“As at this time that I am talking to you over 37 dead bodies have being discovered in the five communities,” he said.

He added that the bandits also set ablaze houses and food stuff stores in the affected communities.

The deceased have been buried according to Islamic injunctions on Friday.

