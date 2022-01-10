From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja said it has commended the documentation of new recruits in its Training Colleges/Schools across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known, said the documentation which opened on Monday, January 10 and would close on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Mba, in a statement, urged candidates who participated in the medical screening to check their recruitment status on its dedicated portal saying those who fail to report would be considered to have declined the offer.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force invites candidates who participated in the medical screening exercise in the 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Successful candidates, thereafter, are advised to print out their Invitation Slip and proceed to the Police Training College/School indicated against their names. The training exercise for successful candidates commences Monday, January 10, 2021.

“The Force, while congratulating successful candidates, encourages them to check the recruitment portal for further information and directives that would aid their preparations in reporting for training.

“They are equally enjoined to note that the documentation of new recruits in the Training Colleges/Schools opens Monday, January 10, 2022, and closes Sunday, January 16, 2022. Any candidate who fails to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.”