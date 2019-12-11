The failed portion on Ubulu-Uku/Issele-Uku road in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has been converted to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of some sorts where policemen allegedly extort money from the road users.

While carrying out the illegal operation, the said police officers who usually conceal their name tag and numbers and perch by the cool shade of a bunch of bamboo trees from where to stop road users particularly motorists at gunpoint.

Locals in the area claimed that they are now very scared of using the road, lamenting however that there was no alternative route to their destinations.

A community leader in the area and the Ogwashi-Uku branch chairman of Ubulu-Uku Developed Union, Mr. Nwannebuife Memeh narrated his ordeal in the hands of the police officers, alleging that the officers planted a substance suspected to be hard drugs on him because of his refusal to part with money.

He stated that he became a victim when one of the officers “noticed I was carrying a bag of Nigeria rice, a carton of tomatoes and vegetable oil. He insisted I should park and before I knew what happened he came up with a tablet and asked me for the prescription.

“When I told him it was not in the car, he alleged that it was a hard drug and I was forced to enter their car at gun point and wait while they were busy making collections of cash ranging from N2,000 to N5,000 while bullying and threatening their victims.