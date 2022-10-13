From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has ordered full investigation on the rescued 65-year old man who was locked up in a room for 20 years in Kaduna by yet to be identified offenders.

It was gathered that Environmental Health Officers under Kaduna North Local Government Area who had earlier visited the place of incident on routine check forced their way into the room and was amazed to see man lying naked on the floor.

The Environment Officers quickly alerted Magaji Gari Divisional Police Officers, who went to the scene with the Divisional Police Officer to rescue the man from the room.

Speaking to Journalists at the scene, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Command, DSP Muhammed Jalinge said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been locked in the room for the past 20 years where he urinated and defecated.

DSP Jalinge said that the Kaduna state Commissioner of police, CP Yekini Ayoku has directed a full investigation into the matter to apprehend any suspect associated with the gruesome act.

The victim who gave his name as Ibrahim Ado is in a medical facility within Kaduna metropolis where medical personnel are trying to access his case for proper treatment.

As at the time of filing this report, it was yet to be ascertained why the victim was locked up for 20 years.