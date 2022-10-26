By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has cracked a notorious syndicate that robs cars, dismantling and selling their spare parts.

Four members of the syndicate have been arrested by the police .

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects were nabbed by operatives of Ijora Badia Division,” the state police command has arrested four suspects who specialized in stealing vehicles and dismantling them for onward sales as spare parts.

“The suspects, Alafia Afiwajuomo, Ganiyu Tajudeen, Olamilekan Hassan, and Lucky Esomojumi, were arrested at Igamu Under Bridge, following a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering that was launched when information was received on the 29/09/2022 that a Toyota Camry was snatched at gunpoint from one Sandra (surname withheld) at Iganmu in Surulere, area of the state.

“The car was in the process of being dismantled before it was recovered by the police. Parts of cars suspected to have been dismantled and sold as spare parts were also recovered at the scene.

The suspects have been charged to court.”