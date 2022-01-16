Ben Dunno, Warri

Disturbed by increasing crime waves along ever busy Warri-Benin Highway, the ‘Stop and Search’ policing strategy adopted by new Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mosogar Division, Ethiope West Council area, CSP Mukhtari Bello, paid off weekend with the arrest of two persons in possession of gun and cartridges.

Investigations revealed that the arrested suspects including one Oghenero Efeturi, male (19) and one Joy Reymond, female (18), were both members of a secret cult group that had terrorized the area and behind series of crimes both within the community and along the major highways.

Daily Sun sources disclosed that on further interrogation, both suspects confessed that they were conveying the cut-to- size locally made pistol with the three (3) cartridges that were concealed in their bag for their gang leader, one Marvin Oyibo, Aka Ebu, male (19) and one Gift Ohwbeno, male (19), for a yet to be disclosed operation.

They were said to be board a commercial bus who ran into a checkpoint by a police team led by Inspector Morgan Elemokwu, at the Mosogar end of the Warri-Benin Highway when they were all ordered to come down for a stop and search that led to the discovery of the weapon.

It was gathered that while the police at the Mosogar unit have concluded all necessary documentation of the arrest, plans have been concluded to transfer the suspects to the SCID operatives at the Police Command, Asaba for preliminary investigations.

When contacted on the phone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta state Police Command, DSP Brighr Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and Command readiness to prosecute all the suspects involved.

It would be recalled that the new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Mosogar, CSP Mukhtari Bello, was recently deployed from Enerhen Police station under Warri Area Command, where he served diligently in combating crimes for the period he was in charge.

Residents of Enerhen community who crave for someone with his style of professional policing, said all through the years he served in the area, there was drastic reduction in cases of violent crimes, just as they experienced zero percentage in cases of police extortions and human rights abuses.