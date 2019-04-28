Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigeria Police command, Kaduna has debunked rumours of unrest in Sabon Tasha and Mararaban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, described the development as callous and mischievous activities of rumour peddlers.

Sabon Tasha and Mararaban Rido are largely-clustered Kaduna communities located in south of River Kaduna in Chikun, a local government that shares boundaries with Kajuru local government where there have been incidences of unrests lately.

According to Sabo, “the attention of the Kaduna State police command has been drawn to some callous and mischievous rumours going round in the town, that there were crises around Sabon Tasha and Mararraban Rido areas of Kaduna metropolis.

“The command wishes to categorically debunk this information as fake and mischievous that was intentionally fabricated by some misguided persons to create panic and disharmony among the good citizens of the state in order to destabilise the existing peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state.”

He said while a person who was suspected to have attempted to steal a pair of shoes in a shop at Sabo market was being pursued, people moving within the neighbourhood started running haphazardly thinking that it was a crisis.

The situation caused pandemonium and rumours spread immediately within the town and beyond.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, as dispelling rumours of ethnic or religious bias to the incident, adding that he had immediately directed all the security operatives to intensify patrol to forestall any possible break down of law and order and to also boost public confidence.

The command, however, assured members of the public of adequate security and protection of life and property.

“Citizens are advised to jettison any of such information and to report immediately to the nearest security office any person or persons found spreading such rumour for prompt lawful action please,” he added.