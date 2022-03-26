100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Police have debunked claim of any demonstration or protest by their personnel in Borno overpayment of allowance and incentive

Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Abdul Umar debunked the claim at a press conference in Maiduguri weekend.

“There is no protests by our personnel in Maiduguri or part of Borno as claimed. The video trending on social media was on the incident that occurred in 2018 and the issue has since been resolved,” he said

CP Umar maintained cops in the command has no plan to embark on any strike, de.intartaion or protest overpayment of allowance or wages.

“We’ve had meetings with area commanders, heads of departments and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and it has been established no-strike whatsoever was planned,” he disclosed

He said the video trending on the social media was misleading, false and fake. He appealed to the members of the public to disregard the video and rumour of strike by police personnel in the state.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has approved release of uniforms and kits to inspectorate, as well as ranks and file cadre from the Police Central Store in Lagos. He said the police leadership is also implementing the improved salary of the personnel.

Rumour of planned strike and protest by police personnel on Friday and Saturday was rife in Maiduguri.

A video believed to have been recorded in July 2018 during a protest by mobile policemen on special operation to Borno, was also trending. The mobile policemen had blocked a major highway in the city then, calling on police authority to pay their special duty allowance.