From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked rumours making the rounds over alleged heavy gunfire that took place around Dantata bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s hills in Maitama, on Tuesday night.

The Command said there was no truth in the report which has gone virile on social media and urged the public to disregard the report.

The Command also said it has commenced investigations into sources of countless maliciously crafted and Panic-generating writeups.

FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement, said operatives from the Command’s intelligence department deployed to the scene of the alleged shooting found the incident to be fake.

She called on the public to shun fake/unverified news and go about their lawful business without fear of being harassed from any kind from any quarters.

The statement reads: