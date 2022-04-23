The Nigeria Police Force has declared 12 persons wanted in connection with killings, armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement issued by police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), listed the names of the persons as Edward Okoye (aka Stone); Donatus Okeke; Onyemazi Ngini; Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye; Nonso Eboh; Chukwuka Onyibor; Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu; Chuka Ilodigwe; Chinedu Nwoye Okoye; Nonso Awusionwu Obinna; Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

The statement said the police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the male suspects with ages ranging from 25 to 55 years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Edward Okoye (aka Stone), had in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall, Awka South of Anambra State on 19th January, 2019, beheaded them and burnt their bodies beyond recognition; kidnapped two others, and vandalized two properties valued at over 1.2 billion Naira. The suspects equally attacked and brutalized some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community,” the statement added