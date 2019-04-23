Ogun State Command has declared an Inspector of Police, Sunday Ogundapo, team leader of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Obada, missing.

Ogundapo allegedly shot one Akeem Akinsanya to death; in a bid to escape attack by suspected cultists.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday, declared that the whereabouts of the Inspector, has been unknown since Sunday, when the incident happened.

Oyeyemi said: “A police inspector is missing.

“The police inspector was attacked with machete during the mob attack and, up till now, his whereabouts are unknown. That gave the credence that they were attacked.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, and some top officers of the command visited the scene of the incident, yesterday, for on-the-spot assessment. He said a young man, Akeem, was killed by stray-bullet while the policemen were making efforts to scare the mob, which was ready to attack them.

But, DSP Hausa Idris-Adamu, the Zone 2 PPRO, had a different version of events. He said in a statement that the police team had gone to effect the arrest of some suspected cultists when the team leader was attacked.

“On April 21, at 2:00pm, a team of operatives from the ZIS, Obada Oko area, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, investigating an alleged case of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition/cultism went to effect an arrest of one Abu, male, also known as Regal, a notorious cultist.

“Regal had been implicated by one Afeez Popoola, also known as Level, who had been previously arrested and undergoing investigation by the team. He is said to be the curator of arms and ammunition of the Eiye Confraternity Cassava Perch in Ifo axis of Ogun State. The said Abu Regal was arrested by the team around 3:00pm, while in possession of one locally made pistol, with cartridges kept in a handbag. The items were recovered by the police team.

“Whilst the team was taking the suspects to the station, along with the recovered items, a renowned tout, popularly known as Obasanjo, in company with a host of other suspected cult members, ambushed the team and launched an attack on them.

“One Inspector Sunday Ogundapo, the team leader, who happened to be in possession of the recovered exhibits, was inflicted with machete injuries on his head.

“He was about to be dispossessed of his AK-47 rifle, in the process of struggling with the mob, a bullet was accidentally discharged, hitting one Akeem Akinsanya and he was fatally injured. The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue, for postmortem while members of the gang were arrested and are now under investigation.

“The public is hereby requested to come forward and assist the police with any useful information that will assist in tracking and apprehending all these cultists and other miscreants.